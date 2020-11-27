ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):To launch corporate farming at larger scale, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday sought proposals from industrialists to modernize agriculture sector and enhance production of various crops.

In a meeting with the country’s leading industrialists and businessmen, Prime Minister said national development and prosperity was linked with development of business community.

Prime Minister said facilitating the promotion of industries and trade activities was the responsibility of the government.

He said the government had included the proposals of industrialists in policy-making, which had started producing good results. Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issues faced by the industrialists regarding export of their products.

The delegation included Azam Farooq (Cherat Cement), Bashir Ali Muhamamd (Gul Ahmed), Muhammad Ali Taba (Lucky Cement), Saqib Shirazi (Honda Atlas), Fawad Mukhtar (Fatima Fertilizer), Arif Habib (Arif Habib Group Ltd) and Hussain Dawood (Engro Corporation).

Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, Advisers to PM Abdul Razak Dawood, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Dr Ishrat Hussain and senior officials also attended the meeting.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for patronizing the trade activities in the country that yielded positive results.

They said the highest level of foreign exchange reserves reflected stability of the country and expressed satisfaction over the availability of the government’s economic team for guidance. The delegation informed the Prime Minister that the surplus current account was a welcome sign for national economy.

The businessmen said the demand of cement was highest in the country’s history due to promotion of construction activities, which had generated immense employment opportunities during the pandemic.

The delegates expressing confidence over the policies of the government presented proposals for further improvement of national economy.