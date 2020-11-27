ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that Rawalpindi city had taken a lead in joining the ‘Global Wellbeing Initiative’ which would eventually help foster healthy lifestyle among its residents.

“Rawalpindi leading as 1st global partner city in Pakistan for physical and mental well-being of citizens,” the SAPM tweeted, appreciating Commissioner Rawalpindi division captain (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood for leading the way in partnering the global initiative.

Following the development, Rawalpindi District Administration has launched the Global Active Cities Project to promote healthy activities among its citizens. It invited celebrities and politicians in the project’s inauguration ceremony held at the Rawalpindi’s commissioner office the other day.

Renowned personalities including SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari and star cricketer Shoaib Akhtar attended the ceremony and took part in various physical activities.

The Global Wellbeing Initiative was set up by Gallup and the Wellbeing for Planet Earth (WPE) Foundation, aimed at supporting research, practice and policy advances that reflect global perspectives of well-being.