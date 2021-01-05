ISLAMABAD, Jan 05 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated that Pakistan stood unequivocally with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from the tyranny of one of the most ruthless, inhumane and illegal occupation in modern history.

On his twitter handle the prime minister posted his tweets in connection with the observance of Kashmiris Right to Self-determination Day on January 5.

“We call on the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations being committed with impunity by Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women & children; & to ensure Kashmiris get their right to self determination,” he posted in late night tweets.

The prime minister said on 5th January, 1949, the United Nations guaranteed the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through an impartial plebiscite.

“We observe this day as a reminder to the UN & its member states of their unfulfilled commitment to the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Despite suffering 73 years of brutal Indian occupation, the prime minister said generation after generation of the Kashmiri people remained steadfast in the demand for their inalienable right to self- determination as guaranteed to them under the UN Charter and by the UNSC (United Nations Security Council).