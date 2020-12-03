PM, Prince Charles discuss Pak-UK ties, Covid-19, climate change issues in telephonic conversation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Prince Charles of Wales and exchanged views on bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest including Covid-19, climate change and biodiversity.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister expressed condolences on the loss of precious lives in the United Kingdom due to Covid-19 and underlined that international cooperation was pivotal for success in fight against the pandemic.

He said that Pakistan has been able to mitigate the deleterious impacts of Covid-19 on health and economy through national coordinated efforts, smart lockdowns and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The prime minister underlined that Climate Change being one of the most pressing issues of our times, Pakistan was committed to work with the global community to tackle this problem.

He briefed the Prince of Wales on steps taken by the government to address the challenges of Climate Change, highlighting the launching of ‘Eco-System Restoration Initiative’, including 10 Billion Tree Plantation Project as well as establishment of national parks under Protected Areas Initiative.

Pakistan and UK have a growing bilateral relationship and increasing cooperation at multilateral fora especially the Commonwealth as well as a strong commitment to work together in all areas of mutual interest.

The prime minister extended invitation to the Prince of Wales to visit Pakistan along with the Duchess of Cornwall.