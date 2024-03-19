PM felicitates Islamabad United over PSL 9 win; says cricket unites whole nation

PM felicitates Islamabad United over PSL 9 win; says cricket unites whole nation
Photo Courtesy Pakistan Cricket Board

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated the Islamabad United team for winning the 9th Pakistan Super League, saying that the cricket was a uniting factor for the whole nation.

In the last ball thriller, Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by two wickets in the PSL final at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Monday, becoming the first team to have won the title for the third time as the team already championed the PLS in 2016 and 2018 as well.

“Both teams played a fabulous game. This is the victory of whole nation, not any single team. The cricket game unites the whole nation,” the prime minister said in a statement.

He also lauded the Pakistan Cricket Board, security forces, administration, all the organisers and the spectators for ensuring the success of the PSL 9.

The whole PLS Series presented the great contests as well as the sportsman spirit, he said and particularly thanked the international players who had participated in the tournament.

“The PSL did not only provide recreation to the cricket lovers but also played a key role in exploring the sports talent at the grassroots level. It also helped revive the international cricket in Pakistan,” Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.

He also reiterated that the incumbent government was determined to take all-out measures for promotion of cricket and other sports in the country.

By Ishtiaq Rao

Ishtiaq Ahmed is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments. Backed by 20-year experience, he has written for local and foreign newspapers. Reach out at 03335293238/ [email protected]/ X: ishtiaqrao

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services