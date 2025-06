- Advertisement -

JEDDAH, Jun 06 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday departed for Pakistan after completing his two day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Governor Jeddah Prince Saud bin Abdullah Jalawi, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al- Malkiy, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq and high level diplomatic officials saw off the prime minister at the Jeddah airport.