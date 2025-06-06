33.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, June 6, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticKP’s CM arrives to celebrate Eid ul-Azha in Dera
Domestic

KP’s CM arrives to celebrate Eid ul-Azha in Dera

17
- Advertisement -
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 06 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has arrived in his hometown, Dera Ismail Khan to celebrate Eid ul-Azha.
Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Zafar-ul-Islam, and Regional Police Officer(RPO), Syed Ashfaq Anwar received him upon his arrival here on Friday.
The Chief Minister will offer Eid prayers and perform the animal sacrifice at Al-Amin House.
The law enforcement agencies have implemented strict security arrangements throughout the city to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for the people during the Eid holidays.
 During his stay, the Chief Minister is expected to meet with the general public, as well as with party workers and leaders.
 These meetings are likely to include discussions on various party affairs and political matters.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan