KP’s CM arrives to celebrate Eid ul-Azha in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 06 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has arrived in his hometown, Dera Ismail Khan to celebrate Eid ul-Azha.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division, Zafar-ul-Islam, and Regional Police Officer(RPO), Syed Ashfaq Anwar received him upon his arrival here on Friday.

The Chief Minister will offer Eid prayers and perform the animal sacrifice at Al-Amin House.

The law enforcement agencies have implemented strict security arrangements throughout the city to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for the people during the Eid holidays.

During his stay, the Chief Minister is expected to meet with the general public, as well as with party workers and leaders.

These meetings are likely to include discussions on various party affairs and political matters.