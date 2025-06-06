CM extends Eid greetings, urges nation to embrace spirit of sacrifice, unity

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 06 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the Muslim Ummah, particularly the people of Pakistan.

In her message, the CM said, “On this blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, we offer our deepest gratitude to Allah Almighty. I rejoice that, following the historic success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, we are now blessed to celebrate the sacred festivities of Eid.”

The CM said, “As we celebrate Eid, we must not forget the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the face of Indian aggression, Fitna-ul-Hindustan. We cannot overlook the innocent children who were victims of terrorism, nor the men, women, and children martyred in the brutal attacks on Gaza, one of the worst humanitarian tragedies of modern times. Nor can we forget the residents of Pakistan’s underserved communities, especially those living in Punjab’s slums.”

She added, “Eid-ul-Azha is not only about rituals, but about remembering the spirit of sacrifice. This is also a time to reflect on the last sermon of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Khutba Hajjatul Widaa, which remains a timeless charter for human dignity, equality, and justice.”

The CM shared her joy over initiatives taken for youth, stating, “The joy of this Eid has been magnified by acknowledging our talented students who have received Honhaar scholarships and laptops. On this occasion, we must go beyond the symbolic sacrifice of animals, we must also sacrifice arrogance, ego, and hatred.”

Highlighting the true essence of the day, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The great legacy of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) is not merely a ritual, it is a profound act of submission and devotion. The purpose of Qurbani is to purify the soul, promote piety, and affirm our obedience to Allah Almighty.”

She added, “Eid-ul-Azha is a renewal of our pledge to live and die for the sake of Allah. The sacrifices of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) are eternal lessons in obedience and devotion.” She said, “On this sacred day, it is our moral and religious duty to include the underprivileged in our celebrations. Eid becomes truly meaningful when shared with those in need.”