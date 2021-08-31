PM congratulates Dr Amjad Saqib for receiving Ramon Magsaysay award

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Founder of Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib for getting this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia’s highest honour.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Have been told this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia’s highest honour, has been given to a Pakistani, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder Akhuwat.”

“Congratulations to him. We are proud of his achievement as we move forward in creating a welfare state based on Riasat e Madina Model,” he added.