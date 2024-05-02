PM condoles over demise of UAE’s Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed sadness over the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the Ruler of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Al Ain.

“Deeply saddened at the demise of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the leadership and people of the UAE in this hour of grief,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

He said that the late Sheikh Tahnoun would be long remembered for his contribution to building stronger ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace for the departed soul.

Born in 1942, the late Sheikh Tahnoun was one of the few people who, from an early age, had accompanied Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father and builder of the UAE.

The UAE government has announced a seven-day mourning on the death of Sheikh Tahnoun.