11 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, May 02 (APP):Sargodha police,after launching a massive crackdown against criminals,on Thursday arrested 11 criminals across the district.

Police said that the teams raided at various localities and held– Inam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor,12 pistols, 4 guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.