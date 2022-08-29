PM calls ’emergency meeting’ of govt’s allies to deliberate upon current situation: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called an “emergency meeting” of the government’s allies to deliberate upon the current situation.

The meeting would be held at 6pm in the Prime Minister’s House, the minister said in a news statement.

She said cheif ministers of all the provinces were also invited in the meeting, which would also be attended by the armed forces’ leadership.

“Important decisions” were expected to be taken during the meeting, she added.