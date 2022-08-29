PM to visit flood-hit KP areas, Mohmand Dam site today

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-hit Nowshera and Charsadda cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review the ongoing rescue and relief activities there.

During the visit, the authorities concerned would brief the prime minister about the damages caused by floods and the relief operation.

Besides reviewing the relief work, the prime minister would also interact with the flood-affected people there.

Moreover, he would also visit the site of Mohmand Dam where he would be briefed about the progress on project’s execution.