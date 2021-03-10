Pirowal wildlife park witnesses birth of pair of Gazelle after a long time

MULTAN, Mar 10 (APP): Pirowal wildlife park in Khanewal has witnessed birth of a pair of Gazelle after a long time adding to the animals’ population at the government managed natural habitat.

Wildlife Officials managing the park said on Wednesday that different kinds of deer including gazelle and other animals were being provided natural atmosphere for their proper nurturing and population growth.

Pirowal wildlife park was developed in 1987-90 under a development scheme titled Improvement of Wildlife through development of habitat in irrigated forest plantation of Punjab” at a cost of Rs 5.912 million at Pirowal, some 10 kilometers away from Khanewal city.