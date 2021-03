ECP announces names of returned Senate polls candidates

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced names of returned candidates on various vacant seats of Senate in place of those members whose term will expire on March 11.

According to ECP notification, these winning candidates were declared as returned candidates on General, Women, Non-Muslim, and Technocrats including Ulema seats from the federal capital, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

As per the notification, the returned candidates from Punjab on General seats were Kamil Ali Agha (PML), Afnan Ullah Khan (PML-N), Aon Abbas (PTI), Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry (PTI), Sajid Mir (PML-N) and Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N). The returned candidates on Technocrats seats were Azam Nazeer Tara (PML-N) and Syed Ali Zafar (PTI) while Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur (PTI) and Saadia Abbasi were declared returned candidates on Women seats.

As per the notification, the returned candidates from KP were Mohsin Aziz (PTI), Liaquat Khan Tarakai (PTI), Syed Shibli Faraz (PTI), Hidayatullah Khan (ANP), Faisal Saleem Rehman (PTI), Atta-ur-Rehman (JUIP) and Zeeshan Khan Zada (PTI) on General seats while on Technocrats including Ulema seats Dost Muhammad Khan (PTI) and Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand (PTI) were declared as returned candidates besides Sania Nishtar (PTI), Falak Naz (PTI) on Women seat and Gurdeep Singh (PTI) on

Non-Muslim seat.

From the federal capital, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani (PPPP) was declared as returned candidate on general seat while Fawzia Arshad (PTI) was declared as a returned candidate on Seat for Women.

From Sindh, the returned candidates on General seats were Sheher Bano Sherry Rehman (PPPP), Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari (MQM-P), Saleem Mandviwala (PPPP), Taj Haider (PPPP), Muhammad Fesal Vawda (PTI), Shahadat Awan (PPPP) and Jam Mahtab Hussain (PPPP).

On Technocrats seats, Farooq Hamid Naek (PPPP) and Saifullah Abro (PTI) were declared returned candidates besides Palwasha Mohammed Zai Khan (PPPP) and Khalida Ateeb (MQM-P) on Women seats.

From Balochistan, the returned candidates on General seats were Muhammad Abdul Qadir (Independent), Muhammad Qasim (BNP), Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri (JUIP), Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai (BAP), Umer Farooq (ANP), Manzoor Ahmed (BAP), and Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti (BAP).

On Technocrats seats the returned candidates were Kamran Murtaza (JUIP) and Saeed Ahmed Hashmi (BAP) while on Women seats the returned candidates were Samina Mumtaz (BAP) and Naseema Ehsan (Independent) while Danesh Kumar (BAP) on

Non-Muslim seat.