PDM should support govt to hold Senate elections through show of hands: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Friday urged Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to support the government for holding upcoming Senate elections through show of hands in order to wipe out horse trading from the parliament.

The incumbent government was committed to conduct the Senate polls through show of hands to make it in a transparent manner, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed to hold Senate elections before a month of its stipulated time, he said.

The PDM leadership was busy in doing the politics on Senate elections for their vested interests and only for political point scoring, he added.

Usman Dar urged the opposition parties to come into the Parliament for making legislation and reform on various issues including speedy justice to change the lifestyle of the common man.

He said PDM could not achieve anything by holding long march, sit-ins, gatherings and resignations from National Assembly seats, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should better to come back the country to face the corruption cases instead of enjoying luxurious lives at abroad.