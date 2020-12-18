PDM responsible for hike in corona cases: SACM

LAHORE, Dec 18 (APP):Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that COVID-19 cases were increasing in Punjab due to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meetings in different cities.

In a statement issued here, she said political orphans were raising hue and cry over the upcoming Senate elections.

Raising hue and cry was the fate of the opposition till 2023, and the PDM would not get anything except for humiliation, as it had been entrapped in a blind alley, she added.

The SACM said that 31 corona patients died and 831 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

She said the total number of corona cases had reached 130,122 in Punjab while the number of patients in Lahore stood at 63,601.

As many as 3,511 have died of corona in Punjab, she added.