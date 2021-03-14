ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) hue and cry over Senate Chairman/Deputy Chairman Senate elections is actually disgusting.

In a tweet, the minister said, “Last week they were celebrating a secret ballot victory and lauded Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting fair elections, when sadly ECP had clearly failed”,.

He said, “many questions on ECP now because of Chief Election Commissioner’s (CEC) partisan attitude”.