UN women’s commission to focus on equality in public life as it begins 65th session Monday

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 13 (APP): The United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), which used to be a top event on UN’s calendar attracting more than 10,000 participants, will take place online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic when it’s 65th session opens on Monday, it was announced.

UN Women, an entity which works to accelerate gender equality globally, said that women leaders and activists from around the world will be deliberating “almost entirely virtually” for the first time in its history.

It described this year’s CSW as “a pivotal opportunity to change our societies and cement women’s leadership as we recover from COVID-19.”

Despite women’s increased engagement and representation at different levels, the agency said the world is still “far away” from achieving gender equality in public life, which has only worsened in the pandemic.

“It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated challenges when it comes to women’s rights, decision-making and equal participation in society”, the agency said in a press release ahead of the CSW opening session.

“Latest data reveals that there is seldom gender parity in decision-making on COVID-19 task teams and response efforts globally, yet in several countries where women hold leadership positions, the response to the pandemic has been particularly effective.

When more women are in decision-making positions, more inclusive decisions are made, diverse voices are heard, and different solutions are created.”

The CSW runs from 15-26 March. It will focus on charting a global roadmap towards achieving full equality in public life.

The official opening ceremony will be held in-person in the UN General Assembly Hall on Monday, followed by ministerial roundtables, which will be held online. More than 100 side events have been scheduled.

UN Women added that this year’s CSW is “an important bridge” to the Generation Equality Forum, a global gathering for gender equality, organized by UN Women and co-hosted by the Governments of France and Mexico, in conjunction with youth and civil society.

The Forum will kick-off in Mexico City from March 29 to 31 and culminate in Paris, from June 30 to July 2.