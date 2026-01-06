Pakistan’s citrus exports can rise to $1bn through diversification, value addition: official

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP):Pakistan’s citrus sector is well positioned for a significant export expansion, with the potential to raise annual earnings to $1 billion within the next six years by introducing new citrus varieties, enhancing quality standards, and expanding value-added processing.

Member Board of Directors of the Pakistan Horticulture Export and Development Company (PHDEC), Ministry of Commerce, and chairman of the PHDEC Citrus Export Sub-committee Shoaib Ahmed Basra told Wealth Pakistan that industry assessments indicate the target is achievable as growers increasingly adopt seedless, early- and late-season varieties alongside modern production and post-harvest practices.

Pakistan has already demonstrated its export potential, with citrus shipments touching around $250 million in 2021. “This performance highlights the strength of our growers and exporters,” Basra said, adding that the introduction of internationally preferred varieties would allow Pakistan to access higher-value markets and substantially expand exports.

He noted that diversification beyond Kinnow into mandarins, tangerines, clementines, oranges, lemons, and grapefruit would enable year-round exports and broader access to premium global markets.

Strengthening quality certification, traceability systems, clean nurseries, and the use of imported germplasm, he said, would further enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness.

He also highlighted the potential of developing dedicated citrus clusters, particularly on virgin land in the Potohar region, to support modern, export-oriented production.

“Kinnow remains the backbone of our citrus industry and has served Pakistan extremely well for decades,” Basra said. “At the same time, global demand is evolving, and by aligning our production with international preferences, we can unlock new growth opportunities.”

Pakistan is expecting a strong Kinnow crop of around 2.8 million tonnes this season—nearly double last year’s output—reflecting improved production conditions. Basra said this rising output provides an excellent opportunity to expand value addition and diversify exports, ensuring better returns for farmers and exporters alike.

He also pointed to the growing scope for processed citrus products such as juices, concentrates, and packaged beverages, noting that value-added exports offer higher returns and longer shelf life. “Globally, value addition drives growth, and Pakistan has the raw material base to build a strong citrus processing industry,” he said.

Pakistan already exports citrus by sea to markets across the Middle East, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with shipments expected to rise this season. Central Asian markets also offer promising prospects due to their close proximity and growing demand.

Currently ranked as the world’s 18th-largest citrus exporter, Pakistan’s citrus sector accounts for about 30 percent of total fruit production. Kinnow represents roughly 85 percent of total citrus output and contributes around 80 percent of citrus exports, underlining its central role in both domestic and international markets.

Production is largely concentrated in Punjab, with major citrus-growing districts including Sargodha, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, and Fateh Jang. This concentration has positioned Pakistan as the global hub for Kinnow, producing about 90 percent of the world’s total supply—a strong foundation on which the country can build a more diversified and higher-value citrus export future.