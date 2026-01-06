ETPB earns Rs28.45bn during 2015–2025

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP):The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has recorded a revenue of Rs28.45 billion over the last 10 years from 2015 to 2025.

The total expenditure during this period stood at Rs23.42 billion, testifying to the organisation’s positive financial position over the decade, with revenues exceeding expenditures by a notable margin.

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the revenue increased from Rs1.34 billion in 2015-16 to Rs5.53 billion in 2024-25. Officials attribute this upward trajectory to improved lease management, enhanced recovery of dues, monetisation of prime urban properties, and administrative reforms aimed at strengthening financial discipline.

On the expenditure side, the Board spent Rs1.16 billion in 2015-16, which gradually increased over the years, crossing Rs5.0 billion in 2024-25. The main heads of expenditure include salaries, allowances and pensions, electricity, gas and telephone charges, printing and publication, shrine-related festivals, civil works, and development and maintenance of religious and heritage properties.

The ETPB is responsible for managing a vast and historically sensitive portfolio of evacuee trust properties inherited after the partition of the Subcontinent. These include mandirs, gurdwaras, shrines, educational institutions, agricultural lands, and urban commercial properties located across the country.

The management and disposal of these assets are governed by the Evacuee Trust Properties (Management & Disposal) Act, 1975, which mandates the Board to protect religious heritage and generate sustainable revenue.

In a major move toward transparency and digitization, the ETPB has completed the geo-mapping of 15,146 agricultural lots and 4,409 urban properties. This initiative is part of a broader reform agenda aimed at safeguarding the Board’s assets, curbing encroachments, and improving property valuation.

An Android application has been launched to support the geo-mapping exercise. Through this system, the field staff records geo-coordinates, uploads photographs, and assesses the actual structure and usage of properties during the ground surveys. As a result, 92 percent of urban sub-units have been digitally documented, significantly improving the accuracy of records.

The geo-mapping project was carried out in 2020 with technical support from the Survey of Pakistan and is linked to the master file to ensure better asset management in the future.

A senior ETPB official told Wealth Pakistan that all financial policies and procedures of the organistaion are aligned with the federal government’s rules. The administrative and financial powers have been delegated to senior officers for efficient operations, while all payments are processed through the digital banking channels to maintain transparency and traceability.

He said that with continued reforms, digital oversight, and effective commercial utilization of properties, the Board has the potential to further enhance its revenue, contributing to economic activity while preserving Pakistan’s religious and cultural heritage.