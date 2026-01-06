Tuesday, January 6, 2026
HomeNationalHousing Minister to attend Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Tennis Championship 2026...
National

Housing Minister to attend Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Tennis Championship 2026 on Jan 7

4
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, will attend the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Tennis Championship 2026 as the chief guest on January 7 (Wednesday).
According to a Ministry spokesperson, the national-level tennis championship will be held at 2:30 PM at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex, Islamabad.
During the ceremony, the Federal Minister will encourage the players and share his views on the promotion of sports, particularly the role of the government in the development of tennis. Renowned tennis players from across the country are participating in the championship.
The aim of the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Tennis Championship is to provide opportunities for young players to progress and to promote a sports culture at the national level.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan