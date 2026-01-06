Housing Minister to attend Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Tennis Championship 2026 on Jan 7

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (APP):Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, will attend the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Tennis Championship 2026 as the chief guest on January 7 (Wednesday).

According to a Ministry spokesperson, the national-level tennis championship will be held at 2:30 PM at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

During the ceremony, the Federal Minister will encourage the players and share his views on the promotion of sports, particularly the role of the government in the development of tennis. Renowned tennis players from across the country are participating in the championship.

The aim of the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Tennis Championship is to provide opportunities for young players to progress and to promote a sports culture at the national level.