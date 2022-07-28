Pakistan’s ambassador meets with US Congressmen

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Masood Khan met with Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn) and Congressman Mark Green (R-Tenn) on Thursday in Washington and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Masood Khan, in his meeting with Congressman Burchett, briefed him on the latest developments in bilateral relations and reiterated the importance of broad-based engagement.

Immensely pleased to meet Congressman Tim Burchett @RepTBurchett today.

Discussed promotion of trade b/w Tennessee and Pakistan (Current volume $432 million).

The Congressman affirmed importance of Pak-US relations in the regional context.

🇵🇰🤝🇺🇸#PakUSAt75 pic.twitter.com/PrXHCnKJBq — Masood Khan (@Masood__Khan) July 27, 2022

He emphasized the need for strengthening economic cooperation and discussed promotion of trade between Pakistan and the State of Tennessee that currently amounts to US $432 million.

In 2021, the State of Tennessee imported goods worth US $154 million from Pakistan and goods worth US $278 million to Pakistan.

Congressman Burchett, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, affirmed the importance of Pakistan-US relations to enhance economic cooperation.

Ambassador Masood Khan was received warmly by Congressman Mark Green, a soldier, an author, an entrepreneur, a physician and a distinguished lawmaker.

Both discussed various aspects of Pakistan-U.S.bilateral relations and agreed on continued cooperation in diverse areas, with particular focus on enhancing economic and commercial ties.

Was honored to meet Congressman Mark Green @RepMarkGreen

➖ soldier, author, entrepreneur, distinguished lawmaker.



Was reassured by his firm faith in developing stronger ties between Pakistan and the United States.

🇵🇰🤝🇺🇸#PakUSAt75 pic.twitter.com/WxCVIUOLeq — Masood Khan (@Masood__Khan) July 27, 2022

Masood Khan also briefed Congressman Green, who also serves on House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees, about the regional security situation,including the latest efforts by Pakistan to create conditions for stability and prosperity in the neighborhood.

Congressman Green affirmed his strong faith in developing closer ties between Pakistan and the United States.

The ambassador extended an invitation to both Congressmen to visit Pakistan which they gladly accepted.