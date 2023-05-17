Pakistan, UK to join hands to eliminate hate content on social, online media

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Pakistan and United Kingdom on Wednesday agreed to work together to eliminate content related to hate and terrorist attitudes on social and online media.

The decision was made during a meeting between Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dagleish and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb.

During the meeting, the promotion of bilateral diplomatic relations including cooperation in various fields of media, digital media, media training and filmmaking was also discussed.

The minister congratulated the ambassador and the people of UK over the coronation of King Charles III.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to the United Kingdom and his participation in the coronation of King Charles III were manifestation of the friendship based on respect and trust between the two countries.

Stating that Pakistan attached special importance to bilateral relations with Britain, she expressed the determination to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

During discussion on the cooperation in film policy and media training, the minister said film and drama played an important role in highlighting the culture and positive identity of any country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb appreciated the role of British government for development of health, education, governance and human resource in Pakistan.

She said Pakistan government would get help from Britain’s modern media curriculum to provide training to journalists.

The Acting British High Commissioner appreciated the progress made in the information sector including the economic policies of the present government of Pakistan.

He hailed Pakistan’s improvement of 7 ranks in the Global Media Freedom Index and congratulated the Information Minister over the achievement.

The High Commissioner also assured all possible cooperation to reduce the economic crisis of Pakistan and

expressed his good wishes and deep interest in promoting bilateral relations.