PM approves conferment of Sitara-i-Imtiaz on mountaineer Naila Kiani

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the conferment of civil award Sitara-i-Imtiaz on renowned mountaineer Naila Kiani in recognition of her achievement to successfully summit the world’s highest peak Mount Everest.

The Prime Minister’ Office issued a notification, containing the prime minister’s approval for conferment of the award on the mountaineer who is second Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, after Samina Baig who summited the peak in 2013.

The PM Office has directed the Cabinet Secretary to complete all the formalities in this regard.

Earlier, the prime minister, had announced to confer Sitara-i-Imtiaz on Naila Kiani as she brought laurels to Pakistan, through her achievement.