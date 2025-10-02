Pakistan, Tajikistan explore avenues to enhance trade cooperation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): The 6th Session of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Tajikistan was held in Dushanbe wherein the two sides explored avenues to enhance trade, particularly through increased collaboration in textiles, logistics, agriculture and food, and pharmaceuticals.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (West Asia and Afghanistan), Syed Ali Asad Gillani, while the Tajik side was headed by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Farrukh Sharifzoda.

Discussions covered a wide range of bilateral matters, including political and parliamentary ties, trade and investment, defence and security, energy, connectivity, cultural and educational exchanges, multilateral cooperation, and consular affairs.

Both sides noted the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and emphasized the role of high-level visits, which continue to provide renewed impetus to the partnership.

They underscored the significance of regional transport corridors and reaffirmed their commitment to the early operationalization of CASA-1000, aimed at strengthening regional integration and energy security.

Defence and security cooperation was reviewed, with discussions covering counter-terrorism efforts, training programs, and exchange of visits.

The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues, including developments in South Asia and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Both sides emphasized the importance of diplomacy and adherence to the principles of the UN Charter in resolving conflicts.

The consultations were held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to hold the 7th session of Bilateral Political Consultations in Islamabad in 2026.

During the visit, Additional Secretary held meetings with First Deputy Minister of Transport; Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade; and Director of Centre for Advanced Training of Diplomats, besides visiting Panj Free Economic Zone (FEZ) and Commercial Customs Facility at Panji Payon.