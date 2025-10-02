Thursday, October 2, 2025
HomeNationalPakistan condoles deaths by earthquakes in Indonesia, Philippines
National

Pakistan condoles deaths by earthquakes in Indonesia, Philippines

AFP Photo
10
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday conveyed its deepest condolences to the Governments and peoples of Indonesia and the Philippines on the loss of lives and property caused by recent earthquakes.

“We pray for the swift recovery of the injured and stand in solidarity with both countries in this hour of grief,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

According to the media reports, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck 12 miles northeast of Bogo City in Cebu province of the Philippines on Tuesday night, killing dozens of people.

Similarly, a 6.5 magnitude hit Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, causing deaths and damaging as many as buildings, including houses, four places of worship and a health facility.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan