Pakistan condoles deaths by earthquakes in Indonesia, Philippines

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday conveyed its deepest condolences to the Governments and peoples of Indonesia and the Philippines on the loss of lives and property caused by recent earthquakes.

“We pray for the swift recovery of the injured and stand in solidarity with both countries in this hour of grief,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

According to the media reports, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck 12 miles northeast of Bogo City in Cebu province of the Philippines on Tuesday night, killing dozens of people.

Similarly, a 6.5 magnitude hit Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, causing deaths and damaging as many as buildings, including houses, four places of worship and a health facility.