Khawaja Ghulam Farid’s poetry a call to self-realization and faith:Commissioner

- Advertisement -

RAJANPUR, Oct 02 (APP):The poetry of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid (RA) serves as a profound call for humanity to recognize the reality of its existence and to attain the ultimate knowledge of the Creator, said Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed during the concluding ceremony of the 128th Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid Chishti Nizami (RA) on Thursday.

Revered as Imam-ul-Arifeen and Sultan-ul-Ashiqeen, Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid (RA) remains one of the most celebrated Sufi saints and poets of the Subcontinent. Devotees gathered in large numbers to pay homage to his spiritual legacy.

Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed added that Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid (RA) was among the great saints who preached divine love, the philosophy of Wahdat-ul-Wajood (unity of existence), deep devotion to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and the pursuit of divine knowledge.

“His teachings will continue to illuminate hearts and guide generations to come,” he stated.

Deputy Commissioner Shafqatullah Mushtaq, in his address, emphasized the vital role played by Sufi saints in spreading the message of Islam and promoting the essence of Islamic teachings.

“The legacy of the Sufi saints, particularly their rejection of linguistic and ethnic divisions and unwavering commitment to human dignity, remains exemplary. By following their path of faith, love, and service to humanity, we can find our true purpose,” he said.

In their respective speeches, the custodians of the shrine, Khawaja Moinuddin Qureshi and Khawaja Amir Farid Qureshi, urged the audience to adopt the teachings of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid (RA) in their daily lives.

“To truly comprehend his divine love and spiritual message, we must allow his teachings to bring meaningful transformation within us,” they said.

The Urs concluded with a collective prayer following the Mehfil-e-Samaa on the final day. The event was attended by a large number of dignitaries and followers, including DPO Farooq Amjad Buttar, Khawaja Kaleemuddin Koreja, Khawaja Rawal Moin Koreja, Khawaja Uzair Aamir Koreja, and Khawaja Imad Aamir Koreja, as well as members of the Khawaja Fareed family.

Administrator Auqaf Sajid Zafar Bosan, District Manager Auqaf Kashif Bukhari, and disciples from across the country and abroad were also present. Notably, members of the Hindu and Sikh communities also participated, reflecting the inclusive and universal appeal of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid’s (RA) message.