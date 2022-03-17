Pakistan proponent of resolution against Islamophobia: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Representative (PMSR) for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said Pakistan was proponent of the resolution adopted by the United Nations against Islamophobia.

Addressing a press conference here, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said adopting resolution and designating March 15 as ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ was a big victory not only for Pakistan but the entire Muslim world.

Shedding light on the background of the resolution, he said it was the result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts made at the international forms against Islamophobia.

In that regard, he said the nation was celebrating Thanksgiving Day on Friday.

The PMSR said it was the time to take practical steps to cope with this menace on permanent basis.

Defining Islamophobia in simple words, he said banning Hijab, disrespecting beard and linking Islam with extremism and terrorism was a few examples of the Islamophobia.

He said he was thankful to all those countries which supported Pakistan’s stance and favored the resolution against Islamophobia in the United Nations.

Brushing aside a rumor, Ashrafi said no country had refused the invitation for taking part in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s foreign ministers summit scheduled to be kick start from March 22 here in Islamabad.

He urged the media to play a responsible role as it was a collective responsibility of all of us to make this historic event a success story.