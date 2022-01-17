Pakistan leads declaration on global social protection platforms

DUBAI, Jan 17 (APP):The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division in collaboration with Pakistan’s Permanent Mission in New York organized three-themed day long activities at the Dubai Expo 2020 in Pakistan Pavilion.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar chaired these events.

Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York convened an information session with Member States to garner support for the Universal Declaration on Social Protection, which Pakistan is leading.

This process started with the mission hosting an event on Social Protection during the United Nations High Level Political Forum in July 2021.

The event was co-hosted by Turkey, Nigeria and Costa Rica. A “Group of friends on social protection” was subsequently created in order to pursue a “Universal Declaration on Social Protection” which amongst other things, is intended to establish a knowledge platform for sharing best practices amongst member states. The platform will be hosted by the World Bank. Fifteen countries have already indicated interest in joining the platform and signing the Declaration.

Dr. Sania keynoted the event while the participants included Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN; Feridun Sinirlioglu, Permanent Representative of Turkey to UN; Tijjani Muhammad-Bande – Permanent Representative of Nigeria to UN; and Rodrigo Alberto Carazo Zeledon, Permanent Representative of Costa Rica to UN.

The Permanent Representatives of Argentina, Peru and China also spoke at the event and supported the idea of a platform. Ehsaas also featured a high-level panel discussion on, “Global experiences in cash transfer programmes”.

Dr. Sania along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to United Arab Emirates, Afzal Mehmood co-chaired the panel. Panel comprised of global experts, relevant ministers and academics including Ugo Gentilini, Global Lead for Social Assistance, the World Bank; Michal Rutowski, Global Director for Social Protection and Jobs, the World Bank Cina Lawson, Minister of Digital Economy and Transformation Togo; Francesca Bastagali, Director Equity and Social Policy, Overseas Development Institute;

Noor Rehman Khan, DG Ehsaas Unconditional Cash Transfers Ehsaas; and Naveed Akbar, DG Ehsaas Conditional Cash Transfers Ehsaas. Panelists shared their global learnings and experiences in administering and studying cash transfer programmes. Ehsaas’ programmes were richly commended for casting wider cash transfers. On the day, Ehsaas team hosted a “meet and greet event” to inform visitors of Pakistan Pavilion about Ehsaas and its over 288 programmes, initiatives and policy actions. Visitors took keen interest in Ehsaas and richly appreciated its myriad pro-poor programmes