Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan to host Kyrgyz Cultural Day in Islamabad, deepening people-to-people ties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to organize Kyrgyz Cultural Day in Islamabad later this year, marking a significant step toward strengthening cultural diplomacy and expanding people-to-people contacts between the two friendly countries.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, and Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan, Kylychbek Sultan, who called on the minister at the National Heritage and Culture Division on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the federal minister recalled the recent interaction between President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov and Prime Minister of Pakistan, in which both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the field of cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The ambassador was informed that, in line with the directives of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kyrgyz Cultural Day celebrations are tentatively planned for the last week of March 2026 in Islamabad.

The one- to two-day event will showcase Kyrgyz handicrafts, traditional cuisine, national costumes, art and photography exhibitions, film screenings, as well as music and dance performances, aimed at introducing Kyrgyz culture to the Pakistani public. Pakistan will arrange local hospitality for the visiting delegation.

The meeting also noted that Pakistan is planning to host Nowruz celebrations, to which Kyrgyzstan and other countries having diplomatic relations with Pakistan will be invited.

Ambassador Kylychbek Sultan said he would coordinate with his government and confirm participation by the end of this month to facilitate timely preparations. He also informed that the Kyrgyz delegation intends to visit Lahore, and the federal minister suggested that following the Islamabad events, the delegation could proceed to Lahore for further cultural engagements.

It was further shared that Samreen Zahara, Joint Secretary (A&IC), National Heritage and Culture Division, has been nominated as the focal person from the Pakistani side, while Kyrgyzstan will also designate its focal person. The ambassador was also requested to arrange a coordination meeting with the Kyrgyz Honorary Consul General in Lahore.

The meeting concluded with the exchange of souvenirs, reaffirming the shared commitment of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan to further deepen cultural cooperation and bilateral ties.