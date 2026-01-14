Wednesday, January 14, 2026
Gold prices surge by Rs4,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Gold prices witnessed a sharp increase in the local market on Wednesday, as the price of 24-karat gold per tola surged by Rs4,300 to settle at Rs486,162.
The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs3,687 to Rs416,805, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association. Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs3,380 to Rs382,085.
The silver prices also registered a strong rise, with 24-karat silver per tola increasing by Rs500 to Rs9,575 and the price of 10 grams of silver rising by Rs429 to Rs8,209.
In the international market, gold prices increased by $43 to $4,638 per ounce, while silver prices rose by $5.00 to $91.00 per ounce, the association reported.
