ISNET–INSTP conclude landmark hybrid training on Space Technology Parks

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):The Inter Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET), in collaboration with the Inter Islamic Network on Space Technology Parks (INSTP), successfully concluded a two-day hybrid training program titled “Guidelines for Space Technology Parks in Emerging Economies”.

The program was hosted at RESOLVE, SUPARCO Karachi, and stands out as one of the first structured capacity-building initiatives in Pakistan, and across the OIC region, focused specifically on space technology parks.

At a time when emerging economies are seeking to translate scientific research into economic growth, such targeted training programs have become the need of the hour. This initiative addressed a critical gap by focusing on the policy, governance, and commercialization frameworks required to establish and sustain science and technology parks aligned with the space sector.

The inaugural session featured remarks from senior leadership, including the Coordinator General COMSTECH, the Secretary General INSTP, and the Director General SPARC-K, SUPARCO. Speakers underscored the strategic role of well-planned technology parks in accelerating innovation, strengthening university–industry linkages, attracting investment, and enabling the commercialization of space technologies.

This first-of-its-kind hybrid program brought together a diverse group of participants from Pakistan and abroad, including policymakers, researchers, academia, industry professionals, and innovation ecosystem leaders. International experts from the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) and the South Khorasan Province Technology Market (Iran) delivered in-depth sessions on global best practices, governance models, policy and regulatory enablers, and regional cooperation opportunities.

Over the two days, participants engaged in focused discussions and practical learning covering strategic planning and governance of technology parks, intellectual property management and technology transfer, startup development and research commercialization, public–private partnerships, and sustainable funding mechanisms.

A dedicated session on RESOLVE showcased a successful academia–industry collaboration model within Pakistan’s space and innovation landscape.

The structured program, combining expert-led virtual sessions with on-ground engagement, fostered meaningful dialogue and hands-on learning, equipping participants with practical insights essential for planning, managing, and scaling space technology parks.

It also strengthened collaboration among academia, industry, and government stakeholders, contributing to the development of resilient, innovation-driven space ecosystems across emerging economies and OIC Member States.

This initiative reflects ISNET’s shared commitment to capacity building, knowledge exchange, and advancing space science and technology for sustainable socio-economic development.