ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-3 surface to surface ballistic missile, having range of 2,750 Kms, a statement from the ISPR said on Wednesday.

“The flight test was aimed at revalidating various design and tech parameters of weapon system,” the military’s media wing said.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJCSC & Services Chiefs have congratulated scientists engineers.

Defence experts say the missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads to a range of 2,750 kms.