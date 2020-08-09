Pakistan Army rescue, relief activities continue in hill torrent affected Dadu areas

Pakistan Army, Navy teams rescue Hindu families stranded in Wangu Hills, serve food to affected people
File Photo

RAWALPINDI, Aug 09 (APP): The overwhelming rainfall and hill torrents had wrecked havoc in the areas of Dadu district where Pakistan Army troops were busy in relief and rescue efforts to help affectees of recent hill torrent and breach of Flood Protection Bund of Nai Gaj Dam.

Army Engineer boats were rescuing stranded people to safer places, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Moreover, medical camps were also established there for providing necessary medical care.
Pakistan Army troops were also providing hot meal being served to these affected people.

ALSO READ  JOHI: August 09  People passing flood water on the road due to heavy rain at Johi district Dadu. APP photo by Farhan Khan

