Pakistan and Tajikistan to arrange historic Cultural Festival in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):In an unprecedented celebration of friendship and shared heritage, Pakistan and Tajikistan are joining hands to host their first-ever collaborative cultural festival at Lok Virsa on December 19-20.

This landmark event marks a historic moment in the cultural diplomacy between the two nations, promising to showcase the rich traditions, artistic excellence, and culinary delights that define both countries.

The Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival 2025, organized by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture represents a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral ties through cultural exchange.

Earlier, the Ambassador of Tajikistan graced Lok Virsa to discuss preparations for the upcoming festival, a visit that highlighted productive discussions and strong cultural cooperation between the two nations.

The two-day extravaganza will transform Lok Virsa into a vibrant hub of cross-cultural celebration, bringing together artists, artisans, and audiences in an immersive experience.

The visitors to the festival will be treated to an array of attractions running daily from noon until 8 PM.

Live artisan demonstrations will offer a glimpse into traditional craftsmanship techniques from both nations, allowing attendees to witness master craftspeople at work.

The festival grounds will feature artist performances throughout both days, showcasing traditional music, dance, and theatrical presentations.

Ethnic food stalls will offer authentic Pakistani and Tajik cuisine, while handicraft exhibitions will display traditional artworks and handmade products.

Cultural seminars will explore the shared heritage between the two nations, and film screenings are scheduled for 10 AM to 12 PM on December 19, followed by a Farsi language seminar on December 20 at the same time.

The festival will welcome renowned Tajik artists Noziya Karomatullo and Muhammadrafi Karomatullo. Noziya Karomatullo, known for hit songs including “Bazm,” “Ey Ishq,” and “Dili Man,” is a recipient of the prestigious Medal “Hizmati Shoista” for her cultural contributions. Muhammadrafi Karomatullo, famous for songs such as “Be Tu Yor,” “Khush Omadi,” “Tanho Shudam,” and “Kabare,” holds the honored title of Zasluzhenny Artist of Tajikistan. Their participation underscores the significance of this cultural collaboration and promises memorable performances.

Organized as a family-only event, the festival represents more than entertainment; it embodies the spirit of friendship and mutual respect that connect Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The event demonstrates how art, music, food, and tradition can build bridges between nations.

The Pak-Tajik Cultural Festival 2025 promises to be a celebration that will leave lasting memories and pave the way for future collaborative endeavors between Pakistan and Tajikistan.