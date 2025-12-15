Israel deprioritizing humanitarian aid as commercial goods flow into Gaza, UN warns

- Advertisement -

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 15 (APP): Humanitarian assistance in Gaza is being delayed because aid cargo is routinely deprioritized by Israel in favour of commercial goods, the UN’s aid coordination office (OCHA) warned Monday, as winter storms continue to worsen already dire living conditions for displaced families.

Despite sustained efforts by the UN and its partners, needs are rising faster than aid can be delivered, according to Olga Cherevko, an OCHA spokesperson in Gaza.

“We continue to provide a response, but the needs outpace the speed with which we can respond,” she said, pointing to the limited volume of supplies entering the Strip and a growing list of items which continue to be blocked by Israeli authorities, including heavy machinery, equipment and spare parts needed to repair damaged infrastructure.

With repeated storms flooding large areas in recent weeks, humanitarian agencies have prioritised emergency winterisation. An estimated 1.3 million people are currently in need of shelter assistance.

“When the storms came, many people lost everything – it washed away everything that they had,” Ms. Cherevko said.

Over the past few days, aid teams have distributed around 3,800 tents, more than 4,500 tarpaulins and thousands of bedding items, assisting some 4,800 families.

The response has included plastic sheeting, cooking sets and short-term food assistance to help families survive the immediate aftermath of flooding.

Some of the most flood-prone locations have been identified by local authorities as unsafe, prompting several hundred families to relocate voluntarily. The UN and its partners have supported these moves by preparing and levelling sites and installing tents to ensure minimum conditions for safety and dignity.

Winter conditions continue to pose serious health risks, particularly for infants. “The risks of hypothermia are heightened, and babies are in very high danger,” Ms. Cherevko warned.

UN partners are also raising awareness among caregivers, including guidance on body-to-body contact to help keep young children warm.

Beyond shelter, humanitarian operations include food assistance, nutrition screening, health service points and the gradual reopening of learning facilities. In recent days, 13 additional temporary learning spaces have reopened, providing access to education for about 5,000 children.

However, major constraints persist. Inside Gaza, the number of routes available for transporting aid remains limited, as do the crossings through which supplies can enter.

“There are many instances in which humanitarian cargo is deprioritized and prioritization is given to the commercial sector,” Ms. Cherevko said, noting that this causes delays that directly affect the speed of aid delivery.

Additional challenges include inconsistent opening and loading times at crossings, restrictions on critical items and registration requirements that prevent non-governmental organizations from bringing supplies into Gaza.

“All of these impediments must be lifted,” she stressed. “We have the capacity to respond, but we are constrained at a time when people’s needs are increasing faster than we can meet them.”