Pak-Saudia to ink eight agreements during PM’s visit: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (APP):Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Thursday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would sign more than eight important agreements during the ensuing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the kingdom.

Talking to media in Jeddah, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would reach Saudi Arabia on Friday and all preparations for his reception has been finalised in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Pak-Saudi Arabia Supreme Coordinating Council will be established, says a message received here.

The leadership of the two Muslim countries will hold consultations on important issues including issues of the Islamic world, Islamophobia, blasphemy, Namoos-e-Risalat, Kashmir and Palestine, he said, adding that on the challenges of extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence, both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s leadership have an unanimous stance.

The people and leadership of Saudi Arabia have strong ties with the people and leadership of Pakistan, of which both countries and nations are proud.The PM’s visit would help further strengthening the Pak-Saudia brotherly relations.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered immediate steps to address the problems of Pakistanis residing in the Middle East including Saudi Arabia on priority. Prime Minister Imran khan is very much concerned for the solution of problems of expatriate Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia and in other countries and in this regard, continuous steps are being taken.

He said Pakistan Army is pride of entire Muslim Ummah and it is great honor and prestige for Pakistan that armed security personnel of the Saudi army who have been tasked for defence, peace and security of Harmain Al-Sharifain are trained by the Pakistan Army.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan’s political, military and religious leadership has made it clear that peace and security of Saudi Arabia is a red line for us.

Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia both are the greatest country of Muslim Ummah and Pakistan is the only nuclear power in the Islamic world while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the center of Muslims’ unity and stability.

He said that associating the holy name of Islam with terrorism and extremism is injustice and cruelty.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Ameer Muhammad bin Salman is very important in the prevailing situation.

Pakistan’s stance is very clear that the issues of the Muslim Ummah can be resolved with the unity and stability of Islamic world through dialogues.

Pakistan welcomes every effort of Saudi Arabia for peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile significant progress has also been made for the release of Pakistanis jailed in Saudi Arabia and positive development will also be made during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.