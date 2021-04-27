ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that Pakistan has conducive environment for setting up a new oil refinery.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with Saudi Arabian Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki who called on him here on Tuesday.

Hammad Azhar said Pak-Saudi has deep brethren relations based on shared faith, traditions and customs. He stressed the need to further strengthen these relations, said a press release issued.

Pak-Saudi bilateral cooperation in energy sector and the PM forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia also came under discussion in the meeting.

Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum (SAPM) Tabish Gohar and Secretary Power Division were also present in the meeting.

The SAPM briefed the ambassador about the proposed new oil refining policy. Various incentives in tax, custom duty and tariff would be part of the new refining policy, he added.

The Ambassador congratulated the minister for assuming the charge of energy ministry.

He said Saudi Arabia wanted to further enhance its ties with Pakistan.