Opposition creating unrest, halting economic activity: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that Opposition parties were creating unrest and halting economic activity through public gatherings.

The second wave of the COVID-19, was hitting people’s life and Opposition parties by arranging public gatherings are further posing threats to human health, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The Opposition benches are united for personal agenda but ruling party leader Imran Khan would never compromise with elements involved in corruption cases, he added.

The government had asked the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to postpone the public gatherings for the time being but the Opposition parties are violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs), he lamented.

In reply to a question, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Punjab government should review its decision keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the country. Criticizing the Opposition, he said that leaders of PDM are playing with lives of the people.

Appreciating the policy of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said despite coronavirus, Pakistan’s economy was moving upward. To a question, he said the people had rejected the ideology of Fazal ur Rehman, in public meetings. To another question about Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said the world had acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region.