OIC extraordinary session to focus on humanitarian situation in Afghanistan



ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): The 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers will be held here on Sunday to focus on the current aggravating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The proceedings of the conference will begin with a statement of Pakistan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi who will chair the session.



The chair of the OIC summit Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud will then speak to the delegates.



This will be followed by statement from Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the OIC, statements on behalf of OIC Regional Groups (Asia, Africa, Arab) and statement by President Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Al-Jasser.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address.