FMs of Pakistan, Malaysia discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Saturday met Foreign Minister of Malaysia Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah and discussed the bilateral ties and regional situation.

The two foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.



The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations and close cooperation between the two countries at regional and multilateral fora. Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored Pakistan’s desire and commitment to take the multidimensional relationship with Malaysia to strategic level.



Appreciating Pakistan’s constructive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan, including hosting of millions of refugees, Foreign Minister Abdullah welcomed the convening of the extraordinary session as a timely initiative to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The two ministers also noted the importance of capacity building support for Afghanistan in various sectors. Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded Malaysia’s humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan.



The Foreign Ministers agreed to enhance high-level exchanges for momentum in bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Qureshi also looked forward to welcoming Foreign Minister Abdullah at the 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled to be held in Islamabad in March 2022.