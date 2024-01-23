No difficulty in tracking those involved in anti-judiciary campaign: Solangi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said that tracking those who were involved in the malicious campaign against the superior judiciary was not a difficult task for the professionals in the departments concerned.

According to the minister, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had monitored around 500 social media accounts operating both within the country and abroad in this regard.

Speaking in a television talk show on private media, he said the anti-judiciary campaign was being probed and nobody would be allowed to run malicious propaganda against the honourable justices.

This was a serious violation of the law and the constitution, he said vowing strict action against the involved individuals.

He said the orchestration of a malicious campaign had nothing to do with the freedom of expression which had its limits.

The federal minister said the law would take its course if any political group was involved in orchestrating the campaign against the judiciary.

As regards the recent internet outage, he said the internet disruption had nothing to do with politics. Instead, it was a technical issue since the work on the web monitoring system was underway.

To a query, he said Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani was a veteran diplomat who played a critical role in defusing the tension between Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistan attached great importance to its relationship with Iran, he said, adding positive messages had been exchanged between the two countries following the tension.

He said both countries had mutually agreed that their envoys might return to their respective posts by 26 January 2024. Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, would undertake a visit to Pakistan on 29 January 2024, he added.

The minister said the elections on February 8 would decide who would run the country. Efforts were underway to ensure free and fair elections, he added.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to extend financial, administrative, and security support to the Election Commission of Pakistan for in-time elections.

He said about 136 foreign journalists would cover the elections to be held on February 8, 2024.

He said the rupee depreciated massively against the dollar and the country was on the brink of default when the caretaker assumed power. However, the measures taken by the caretaker government for stabilizing the economy reaped dividends.

Political stability would return after the elections, the minister said in response to another query.

He said the administration was taking measures for the protection of the residents.