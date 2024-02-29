Nationwide training of Hujjaj continues at tehsil, district levels

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony commenced the first phase of training for intending pilgrims nationwide at the tehsil and district levels.

Launched on February 12, this comprehensive programme is set to continue until March 10, in a bid to equip pilgrims with essential knowledge and skills vital for their pilgrimage journey, informed ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt in an exclusive talk with APP.

He said the training sessions encompass a wide array of topics crucial for the spiritual and logistical preparedness of pilgrims undertaking the sacred journey of Hajj and Umrah. These sessions are designed to provide comprehensive guidance on various aspects, including rituals, safety measures, health precautions, and logistical arrangements, he added.

Umar said with meticulous planning and coordination, officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony are conducting these training sessions across different regions, ensuring accessibility for intending pilgrims from all corners of the country. He said the training is being held at the grassroots level, in tehsils and districts, ensuring that even those in remote areas receive the necessary information and guidance.

Highlighting one of the primary objectives, Umar said this initiative is to enhance the pilgrims’ understanding of the religious rituals associated with Hajj and Umrah, enabling them to perform these sacred duties with reverence and adherence to tradition. Additionally, the training emphasizes the importance of adhering to safety protocols and health guidelines to ensure a safe and secure pilgrimage experience for all participants, he maintained.

Moreover, Umar said this programme underscores the significance of interfaith harmony and mutual respect among pilgrims from diverse backgrounds, fostering a spirit of unity and solidarity within the pilgrimage community.

By empowering intending pilgrims with comprehensive training and knowledge, he said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony wants to facilitate a meaningful and fulfilling pilgrimage experience while ensuring the safety, well-being, and spiritual growth of all participants. He said this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to promoting religious harmony, facilitating religious practices, and upholding the sanctity of the pilgrimage journey.