Balochistan CM’s election on Saturday

QUETTA, Feb 29 (APP): The election for the new Chief Minister of Balochistan will be held on Saturday (March 2).

Chairing the session of Balochistan Assembly on Thursday, the newly elected Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai announced the schedule for the election of the Leader of the House (Chief Minister).

He said that the candidates for the slot of chief minister could submit their nomination form till 5 p.m. on Friday, while the election would take place on Saturday.

The session was adjourned to meet again on 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Later talking to media persons, the Speaker said that he would run the House impartially and would treat both treasury and opposition benches equally. He would endeavour to ensure the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

Achakzai urged the assembly members to rise above their political affiliations and work together for strengthening of democracy and welfare of the people.

He thanked the MPAs for electing him as Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.