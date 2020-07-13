Ehsaas disburses Rs152.96 billion among over 12,640,000 lockdown affectees

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):The Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme has so far disbursed an amount of over Rs152.96 billion among over 12,640,000 lockdown affectees under different categories.

The federal government had initiated the programme to disburse cash amount of Rs12,000 among those affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

The payment process under different categories of the programme continued across the country.

According to the cash update received on July 13, a total of over Rs 69.29 billion has been disbursed among over 5,725,000 deserving families in Punjab so far while around Rs 45.36 billion has been disbursed among 3,761,000 families in Sindh.

Over Rs 26.18 billion have been disbursed among more than 2,157,000 beneficiaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while over Rs 7.71 billion has been disbursed among 634,000 persons in Balochistan.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir over 2.51 billion have been distributed among 204,000 persons while Rs1.10 billion have been distributed among more than 90,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan.

An amount of Rs 800 million has been disbursed among more than 66,000 beneficiaries in Islamabad.

The people who registered through 8171 or Prime Minister Labour Portal can find their eligibility by entering their Computerized National Identity Card number through the web portal.

The link to the portal is as follows: https://ehsaas.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaasTracking/.

Those persons whose parents or spouses are eligible but died can file an appeal through sending application with mentioning name and CNIC of the deceased and name of proposed deserving member of family and his or her CNIC number to the address: Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, F Block, Pak Secretariat,Islamabad.