NA body on Law seeks bar councils views on bill regarding number of SC judges

NA body on Law seeks bar councils views on bill regarding number of SC judges

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday deferred the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill,2021 (Section 2) and after detail deliberations.

The NA body on Law under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana, deferred the bill till its next meeting with recommendation to seek views of all Bar Councils on the given subject.

The Committee offered Fateh and expressed condolence for the departed souls of Baluchistan Earthquake martyrs as well as for departed soul of mother of Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 185(4) moved by Syed Javed Husnain and after detailed deliberations recommended that the bill as amended should be passed by the National Assembly.

The Committee did not consider the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article-36) moved by Kesoo Mal Khel Das and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article-59) moved by Jai Parkash due to non-availability of the Movers. The Committee deferred the bills till next meeting as requested by the movers.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 185(3) moved by Syed Javed Husnain and after detailed deliberations the Mover desired to withdraw the same, hence, the Committee recommended that the Bill should not be passed by the National Assembly.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 140-A), moved by Syed Javed Husnain and after detailed deliberations recommended that the bill should be passed by the National Assembly with amendments as recommended by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 140-A) moved by Ms. Kishwer Zehra and after detailed deliberations recommended that the bill should be passed by the National Assembly.

Members/Movers MAtta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, MS. Kishwar Zehra, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Ms. Aliya Kamran and Syed Javed Hasnain besides the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan along with their staff attended the meeting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Law Ministry introduces various legislations to provide speedy access to justice

Law Ministry introduces various legislations to provide speedy access to justice

Pakistan determines to achieve SCO Development Strategy objectives till 2025: Dr Farogh

Pakistan determines to achieve SCO Development Strategy objectives till 2025: Dr Farogh

Senate body seeks detailed briefing on judges appointment

Senate body seeks detailed briefing on judges appointment

Senator Muhammad Qasim, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Railways presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Senator Muhammad Qasim, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Railways presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament Lodges

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Nawab Yousaf Talpur chairing 16th meeting of the committee at conference room of Sindh Secretariat

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources Nawab Yousaf Talpur chairing 16th meeting of the committee at conference room of Sindh Secretariat

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Hosing & Works Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon chairing 14th meeting of the committee at Qasr-e-Naz in Provincial Capital

Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Hosing & Works Engr. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon chairing 14th meeting of the committee at Qasr-e-Naz in Provincial Capital

Farogh for identifying public hospitals for 'Anti-Rape Crisis Cells' across country

Farogh for identifying public hospitals for ‘Anti-Rape Crisis Cells’ across country

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik meeting with H.E. Hamid Abbas Lafta, Ambassador of Iraq in Pakistan

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik meeting with H.E. Hamid Abbas Lafta, Ambassador of Iraq in Pakistan

Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production alongwith members visiting Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works

Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production alongwith members visiting Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works

Farogh reviews progress on implementation of 'Letters of Administration, Succession Certificates'

ISLAMABAD: November 11 – Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem in a meeting with Chairperson CCP, Ms. Rahat Kaunain...

LAHORE: October 15 - A group photo of Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries & Production Sajid Hussain and Millat Tractors officials. APP photo by Amir Khan

LAHORE: October 15 – A group photo of Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries & Production Sajid Hussain and Millat Tractors officials. APP...