Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Senior Information Officer of Grade 20 Mubashir Hassan was appointed as Executive Director General/Principal Information Officer (BS 21) of the Press Information Department (PID).

The appointment was made in accordance with sub-section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Thursday.

Mubashir Hassan is a senior officer of Information Group who has held various important positions and also successfully completed National Security and War Course 2024 from National Defense University Islamabad recently.

