FMs of Pakistan, Turkey review ties

BRUSSELS , Mar 21 (APP): Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of Nuclear Energy Summit 2024 in Brussels.

​The ministers reviewed Pakistan-Turkiye ties and noted with satisfaction the upward trajectory in bilateral relations in all domains. They reaffirmed commitment to further enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The two ministers also agreed to further enhance defence and strategic cooperation and to enhance cooperation in all peaceful uses of nuclear technology. Foreign Minister Dar reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to share experience and expertise in nuclear energy and applications.