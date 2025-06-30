MNA Ch. Usman calls on prime minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Independently elected Member of the National Assembly from Sahiwal Chaudhary Usman Ali on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

The prime minister congratulated Chaudhary Usman on joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and also expressed good wishes for him.

The MNA expressed his confidence in the government’s policies and congratulated the prime minister on passage of the federal budget 2025-26.

During the meeting, they also discussed the matters pertaining to the constituency of the parliamentarian.

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah also attended the meeting.